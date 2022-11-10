New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Personal care company Kimberly-Clark was hit with a false advertising class action on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Clarkson Law Firm and Crosner Legal, contends that the statements 'natural care' and 'plant-based' on Huggies baby wipes are misleading because the products contain synthetic ingredients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01988, Whiteside v. Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 5:09 PM