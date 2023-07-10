Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a defamation lawsuit against YouTube and social media personality Tasha K and Yelen Entertainment d/b/a TashaK Live to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Brian L. Ponder Esq. on behalf of Lamor Whitehead, a pastor for Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries who claims the defendants have posted statements falsely claiming that he has engaged in fraud and financial crimes. The case is 1:23-cv-05229, Whitehead v. Yelen Entertainment LLC et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 10, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Lamor Whitehead

defendants

Latasha Transrina Kebe

Yelen Entertainment LLC

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation