Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a defamation lawsuit against YouTube and social media personality Tasha K and Yelen Entertainment d/b/a TashaK Live to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Brian L. Ponder Esq. on behalf of Lamor Whitehead, a pastor for Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries who claims the defendants have posted statements falsely claiming that he has engaged in fraud and financial crimes. The case is 1:23-cv-05229, Whitehead v. Yelen Entertainment LLC et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
July 10, 2023, 12:37 PM