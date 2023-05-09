New Suit - Contract

PresenceLearning and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner on behalf of Clay Whitehead, co-founder of PresenceLearning, who accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing him to enter into a separation agreement containing stock options which unfairly reduced his share by approximately $2.5 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02247, Whitehead v. Presencelearning, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 09, 2023, 2:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Clay Whitehead

Plaintiffs

Pearson Simon & Warshaw

defendants

Brian Rich

Catalyst Investors, L.P.

Presencelearning, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct