Who Got The Work

Cooley partner Kathleen R. Hartnett and associate Cameron J. Clark have entered appearances for Netflix and other defendants in a pending copyright lawsuit related to the Netflix series 'Family Reunion.' The action was filed July 11 in California Northern District Court by Miaya D. Whitehead, who claims that the show's premise and portions of its dialogue were taken from her self-published book, 'No Fairy Tales.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R Breyer, is 3:22-cv-04049, Whitehead v. Netflix, Inc. et al.