Family Dollar Stores of Florida was slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Shiner Law Group on behalf of Amelia Whitehead. Family Dollar is represented by Cole, Scott & Kissane. The case is 2:23-cv-14226, Whitehead v. Family Dollar Stores of Florida, LLC.

August 01, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Amelia Whitehead

Plaintiffs

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Shiner Law Group

defendants

Family Dollar Stores of Florida, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims