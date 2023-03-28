New Suit - Employment

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court case was filed by Karl Bernard Law on behalf of a director of production in the Isocyanates group, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after mistaking a black colleague as a janitorial staff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00235, Whitehead v. BASF Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 28, 2023, 5:33 AM

Russell Whitehead

G. Karl Bernard & Associates, LLC

BASF Corporation

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation