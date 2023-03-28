BASF, the German chemicals supplier, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court case was filed by Karl Bernard Law on behalf of a director of production in the Isocyanates group, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after mistaking a black colleague as a janitorial staff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00235, Whitehead v. BASF Corporation.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 28, 2023, 5:33 AM