New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against Wella Operations US LLC over its Sebastian Professional dry shampoo. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that certain dry shampoos contain dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09339, White v. Wella Operations US LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 27, 2022, 3:55 PM