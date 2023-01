Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against VWR International to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias and retaliation. The case is 1:23-cv-00127, White v. VWR Chemicals, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 23, 2023, 6:08 PM