Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the University of Washington and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Melissa White, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting FMLA leave and for seeking a religious exemption to the University's COVID-19 mask mandate. The case is 2:22-cv-01798, White v. University of Washington et al.