Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Shane Singh entered an appearance for UK Star Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed July 30 in California Northern District Court by AllAccess Law Group and Rein & Clefton on behalf of Kim White, alleges that the plaintiff was denied full access to the facility due to physical barriers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:24-cv-04594, White v. UK Star, Inc.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
September 13, 2024, 10:46 AM