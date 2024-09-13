Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Shane Singh entered an appearance for UK Star Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed July 30 in California Northern District Court by AllAccess Law Group and Rein & Clefton on behalf of Kim White, alleges that the plaintiff was denied full access to the facility due to physical barriers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:24-cv-04594, White v. UK Star, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 13, 2024, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Kim White

Plaintiffs

Allaccess Law Group

Rein & Clefton Attorneys At Law

Defendants

UK Star, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA