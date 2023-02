New Suit

Gap was hit with an ADA lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by the Cass Law Group on behalf of Lois White, who was allegedly unable to access the defendant's store due to her arthritis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01244, White v. Gap Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 28, 2023, 5:58 PM