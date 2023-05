Who Got The Work

James D. Bass of Stinson LLP has entered an appearance for Tamik Properties LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which centers on physical barriers to access, was filed March 23 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Law Office of Michelle M Funkenbusch on behalf of Johnny White IV. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, is 4:23-cv-00367, White v. Tamik Properties, LLC.

Missouri

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

