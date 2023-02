New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Securitas Security Services USA Inc. Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Nicholaus White, arises from the alleged failure to pay overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00140, White v. Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Business Services

February 07, 2023, 5:58 PM