New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Amazon.com, Ring and Home Depot were hit with a false advertising class action Friday in California Central District Court over the promotion of Ring's Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit. The court action, filed by Shegerian & Associates, contends that the defendants misrepresent the system's functionality by claiming that the system will automatically 'call authorities' for users after a triggering event. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06909, White v. Ring LLC et al.