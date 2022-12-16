New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The court action was filed by Scott + Scott; Robins Kaplan LLP; and Lowey Dannenberg PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12134, White v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

