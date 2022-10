Who Got The Work

T. Matthew Miller of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Pearl Interactive Network in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The action was filed pro se by Aviyah White on Aug. 23 in Alabama Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala, is 2:22-cv-01062, White v. Pearl Interactive Network.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 8:04 AM