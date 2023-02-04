New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music Group, thrash metal band Megadeth Inc. and other defendants were hit with a copyright lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Kibler, Fowler & Cave and Kovel Law on behalf of Brent Elliott White, claims the defendants used the plaintiff's artwork for the cover art of Megadeth's 2022 album without the plaintiff's permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00861, White v. Megadeth, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 04, 2023, 11:57 AM