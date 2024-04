Who Got The Work

Marriott International has retained attorney Mark M. Trapp of Conn Maciel Carey as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, over alleged architectural barriers to access, was filed March 5 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Cass Law Group on behalf of Lois White. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunil R. Harjani, is 1:24-cv-01838, White v. Marriott International, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 22, 2024, 9:54 AM

