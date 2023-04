Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bond, Schoeneck & King on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against nonprofit Living Resources Corp. to New York Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid wages, was filed by Gleason Dunn Walsh & O'Shea on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00430, White v. Living Resources Corporation.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 07, 2023, 10:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Lorenzo White

Plaintiffs

Gleason Dunn Walsh & O'Shea

defendants

Living Resources Corporation

defendant counsels

Bond, Schoeneck & King

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations