Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Harper Builders' Supply and Charles B. King to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of John Drew Warlick on behalf of Stephanie M. White. The case is 7:23-cv-01049, White v. King et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie M White

defendants

Charles B King

The Harper Corporation - General Contractors

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision