Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrow Willnauer Church and Lederer Weston Craig on Tuesday removed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot and Universal Protection Services d/b/a Allied Universal Security Services to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Osman & Smay on behalf of Clinnon White, alleges that a security guard and plain-clothes Kansas City police officer wrongfully accused the plaintiff of stealing a toilet which he had already paid for, then placing him in handcuffs and threatening to prosecute him. The case is 4:23-cv-00160, White v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. et al.