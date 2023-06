New Suit - Personal Injury

Morgan & Morgan filed a trip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Donna White. The complaint names Hickory Bridge Farm Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01048, White v. Hickory Bridge Farm, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna White

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Hickory Bridge Farm, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims