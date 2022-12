Who Got The Work

Jordan S. Altura of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Guardian Life Insurance in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to claims made under an accidental death and dismemberment plan, was filed Nov. 15 in California Southern District Court by Donahue & Horrow on behalf of William White. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:22-cv-01788, White v. Guardian Life Insurance Company et al.

Health & Life Insurance

December 30, 2022, 9:40 AM