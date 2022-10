Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against FTP Greenwich Place LP to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Shawn White, who was allegedly evicted in retaliation for reporting a hidden camera installed in his apartment. The case is 1:22-cv-02787, White v. FTP Greenwich Place LP.

Maryland

October 28, 2022, 6:08 PM