New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Daniel R. White. The suit pursues claims against Clarence T. Foster III, manager of W&S Vehicles LLC, for allegedly failing to provide plaintiff, who is also a member of W&S, with full access to all accounting books and records in accordance with an executed operating agreement and Pennsylvania law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01301, White v. Foster.

Pennsylvania

September 14, 2022, 6:07 AM