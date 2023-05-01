New Suit

Fifth Third Bancorp and a subsidiary were slapped with a discrimination lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Adam G. Taub & Associates Consumer Law Group on behalf of Turone White. The suit alleges that the defendant made discriminatory decisions to freeze the plaintiff’s access to his bank funds and scrutinize a check deposit due to the plaintiff’s race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11018, White v. Fifth Third Bancorp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Turone White

Plaintiffs

Adam Taub Assoc Consumer Law Group

defendants

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Financial Corporation

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation