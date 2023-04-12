New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against property preservation services company Field Asset Services, Cyprexx Services and Xome Field Services Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, part of a string of similar cases, was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was misclassified as an independent contractor and seeks reimbursement for business expenses as well as overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01754, White v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 12, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher White

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches