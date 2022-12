New Suit - Consumer

Equifax, Bank of America, Comcast and other defendants were sued Monday in Nevada District Court over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws. The lawsuit was filed by Freedom Law Firm on behalf of William White. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02058, White v. Equifax Information Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 13, 2022, 9:24 AM