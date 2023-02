Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Deere & Co., the tractor and farm machinery manufacturer, to Illinois Central District Court. The suit was filed by Katz Nowinski on behalf of Daniel J. White, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting a vehicle battery defect. The case is 4:23-cv-04022, White v. Deere & Co.

Agriculture

February 03, 2023, 4:20 PM