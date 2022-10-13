Who Got The Work

FordHarrison partners Tracey K. Jaensch and Shannon L. Kelly have entered appearances for Community Health Systems and Venice HMA LLC d/b/a Shorepoint Health Venice in a pending employment class action over alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The complaint, filed Aug. 29 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, follows the company's 33 percent elimination of its facilities employees, excluding part-time employees, and the resulting mass layoff of more than 600 workers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:22-cv-01989, White v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 8:11 AM