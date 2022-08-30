New Suit - Employment Class Action

Community Health Systems and Venice HMA LLC d/b/a Shorepoint Health Venice were hit with an employment class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The suit, brought by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, follows the company's 33 percent elimination of its facilities employees, excluding part-time employees, and the resulting mass layoff of more than 600 workers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01989, White v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 4:09 AM