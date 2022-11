Who Got The Work

Tyler Jay Kandel of Sills Cummis & Gross has entered an appearance for Citibank in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed Oct. 4 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Robert J. Nahoum on behalf of Jonathan White. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-05931, White v. Citibank, N.A. et al.