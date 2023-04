Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Harris Beach on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Catholic Health Services of Long Island and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by a former system director of patient access, who contends that his access to the company's computer system was terminated after returning from FMLA leave. The case is 1:23-cv-02999, White v. Catholic Health Services of Long Island et al.

Health Care

April 11, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan White

defendants

Catholic Health Services of Long Island

Donna Abrusci

Jade Wanzek

Meridith Simonetti

Pegeen McGown

defendant counsels

Harris Beach

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act