Cullen and Dykman partner Melissa Manna has entered an appearance for Bloomin' Brands, owner of fast casual dining chains including Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, in a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed April 18 in New York Southern District Court by Pecoraro & Schiesel on behalf of Diana White, who allegedly slipped on liquid on the floor of the establishment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:24-cv-02942, White v. Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 03, 2024, 8:59 AM