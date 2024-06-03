Who Got The Work

Cullen and Dykman partner Melissa Manna has entered an appearance for Bloomin' Brands, owner of fast casual dining chains including Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, in a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed April 18 in New York Southern District Court by Pecoraro & Schiesel on behalf of Diana White, who allegedly slipped on liquid on the floor of the establishment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:24-cv-02942, White v. Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 03, 2024, 8:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Diana White

Plaintiffs

Pecoraro & Schiesel LLP

defendants

Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cullen and Dykman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims