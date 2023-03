Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Big Y Foods Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of an assistant bakery manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated as a result of gender- and pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-00299, White v. Big Y Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 3:52 PM