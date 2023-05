Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Benihana International and Kevin Speer to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by West Coast Employment Lawyers on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-00888, White v. Benihana International, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 8:49 PM

Madison White

West Coast Trial Lawyers, A Professional Law Corporation

West Coast Employment Lawyers

West Coast Employment Lawyers, Aplc

3C-Benihana International

Benihana International, Inc.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Kevin Speer

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination