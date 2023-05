Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Zimmerman Law Offices and DannLaw on behalf of Alyssa M. White, who claims that the defendant froze her banking account and seized her funds without justification. The case is 1:23-cv-03346, White v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 2:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Alyssa M White

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations