New Suit - Employment

Ameren, an American gas and electric utilities company, and Adam Kashyap were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought pro se by Tenisha White. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01120, White v. Ameren et al.

Energy

October 25, 2022, 1:05 PM