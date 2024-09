News From Law.com

The artists behind the Grammy-winning band the White Stripes filed suit Monday against Donald Trump, his presidential campaign and a campaign staff member for allegedly misusing one of their most popular songs in a video posted on social media. The suit was filed by Robert Jacobs of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 10, 2024, 9:26 AM