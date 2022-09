Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Monday removed a class action against energy company Hilcorp San Juan to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid interest on oil and gas royalties, was filed by Atkinson Baker & Rodriguez. The case is 1:22-cv-00692, White River Royalties LLC v. Hilcorp San Juan LP.

Energy

September 19, 2022, 8:44 PM