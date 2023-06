News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has reinstated a suit filed by a white man who claimed he was fired based on his race. The employment discrimination suit by Lee Williams against Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. was dismissed as time-barred without considering whether wrong-forum tolling applies, said the precedential ruling by Judge Peter Phipps, who was joined by Judges Joseph Greenaway Jr. and Cheryl Ann Krause.

June 14, 2023, 5:17 PM

