Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilkins Gire PLLC on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Byrd & Ramsey on behalf of Samuel White and Tammy White. The case is 1:22-cv-00590, White et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 11:41 AM