Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAtee & Woods on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Personal Insurance and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, concerning wind and hailstorm damage claims, was filed by Miller Johnson Jones Antonisse & White on behalf of Barbara Bane and Gary White. The case is 5:23-cv-00096, White et al v. Rock Ridge Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 4:00 PM