White Employees Are Suing for Discrimination. What Will Juro...

With some lawyers bracing for an uptick in workplace racial discrimination suits by white plaintiffs, there are signs that courts' views of such cases could be shifting. The U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting affirmative-action admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina could result in more suits challenging employers whose hiring practices seek to advance diversity, some observers said. And current standards for discrimination claims by nonminority plaintiffs in New Jersey are seen as needing clarification.

August 02, 2023, 3:44 PM

