White-Collar Felon Notches Early Win in Bid to Possess Guns ...

A white-collar felon's fight to possess guns survived its first hurdle after convincing a federal judge the prohibition violated his Second Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday said the man's conviction for conspiring to commit securities fraud falls within a limited exception, known as the business practices exception, that allows certain felons to possess firearms after their conviction. The case involved Anthony Cuti's 2010 felony conviction for conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

District of Columbia

September 30, 2022, 1:01 PM