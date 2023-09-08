White-Collar Defense Boutique Grows China Practice With Part...

News From Law.com

With China becoming an increasingly complicated place to do business, a boutique co-founded by an ousted Hong Kong legislator is beefing up its specialty practice offering conflict-free representation for entities looking to reassess their operations in the region. White-collar defense firm Elliott Kwok Levine & Jaroslaw has named Benjamin Qui to co-lead its China practice alongside Dennis Kwok, who represented the Hong Kong's legal profession in the region's legislature from 2012 to 2020.

September 08, 2023, 8:36 PM

