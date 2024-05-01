White-Collar Boutique Launches in DC With Former SEC Officia...

News From Law.com

A North Carolina-founded law firm has launched a Washington, D.C., office affiliate, hiring a senior Securities and Exchange Commission official for the white-collar defense practice. Cranfill Sumner on Wednesday said that Christina Zaroulis Milnor, a former assistant secretary of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will help launch a new affiliate boutique group, named Mincey Bell Milnor, based in Washington, D.C. Milnor will work alongside Cranfill Sumner white-collar defense partners Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell, as well as an associate and of counsel lawyer, in the five-lawyer D.C. office.

