New Suit - Class Action

Twitter was hit with a breach-of-contract class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices, was filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of vendors and contractors who executed contracts with Twitter or rendered services. The court action alleges Twitter owner Elon Musk said 'let them sue' in response to vendors and landlords complaining about unpaid bills. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01594, White Coat Captioning, LLC et al v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 04, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Cancomm LLC

Dialogue Mexico S.A. de C.V.

White Coat Captioning, LLC

Yes Consulting, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract