Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carroll Warren & Parker on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Specialty Insurance and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Craven & Perry on behalf of the White Caps Condominium Association. The case is 1:22-cv-00420, White Caps Condominium Association Inc. v. United Specialty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:43 PM