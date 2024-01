News From Law.com

White and Williams has selected former strategic planning committee and business department chair Timothy Davis as its next managing partner, effective Jan. 1, to lead the firm for the next three years amid its 125th anniversary.Davis, who previously served on the firm's executive committee and partner compensation committee, is succeeding litigator Andrew Susko, who led the firm since the end of 2020.

Health Care

January 04, 2024, 4:24 PM

